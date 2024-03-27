Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companies 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, March 27, GNA - Residents of the Oklor-Kofi electoral area in Tema Manhean have threatened to block all waste lines from companies in the Tema Industrial area discharging waste into the Ozogu River in the community.

The residents, who were enraged with the volumes of water entering their community when it rained, gave the companies a one-week ultimatum to show some commitment to construct a storm drain to carry their waste into the sea.

Mr Sumaila Agabby, the Assembly member for Oklor-Kofi and chairman for the Tema Newtown Assembly Members, issued the threat when he took the media on a tour of the community.

Mr Agabby stated that, due to the lack of a proper storm drain to carry all the waste from the companies, the waste and flood waters from upstream enter the choked river and overflow into the community, causing floods and displacement.

He stated that residents have not benefited from the companies, therefore, it was unacceptable for them to be operating from Tema and not giving back to society while causing them so much discomfort.

He pointed out that the newly opened Sentuo Oil Refinery constructed a wall to block part of the waterway, leading to a backflow into the community.

The Assemblyman said the companies, even though in the past gave the assurance to help provide a storm drain and access road to the community during a meeting initiated by the then Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Felix Nii Anang-La, as well as the current MCE, Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, have reneged on fulfilling it.

“We are giving the companies one week to show commitment to doing something for the community, or we will block all their waste lines leading to the community, and they will see the effect,” he stressed.

He said to prevent flooding, he had to use his resources to get a machine to dredge the river to be able to contain the water from upstream, adding, however, that because there are no properly constructed storm drains, the river becomes silted after a short while.

Meanwhile, residents also complained of excessive heat and the smell of gas engulfing the community whenever the refinery was operating its machines.

The GNA observed that the slum community did not have toilet facilities or designated dumping places, leading to some residents engaging in open defecation and indiscriminate disposal of garbage, a situation the assemblyman said he was working on and encouraged residents to abide by good sanitation practices.

