Customs Division of GRA urged to live up to mandate   

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Aflao (V/R), May 11, GNA – The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been tasked to live up to its mandate of collecting the needed revenue, including taxes and duties, for the state to meet its developmental needs.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister of Finance, said that was the only way the Government would generate the required resources to meet the increasing demands for better living standards and prosperity of Ghanaians.

Leading a high-powered delegation to visit the Aflao Sector Command on Friday, he said as critical stakeholders to the Ministry’s revenue mobilisation, Customs officers must be dedicated and diligent to realise this year’s revenue target of GH¢146 billion to support the country’s development needs.

“This country cannot continue to borrow and borrow… We must look within for the potential to generate revenue that will support our development needs this year… I see you as integral part of all the efforts I have to make to succeed as a minister,” Dr Amin Adam said.

“And to succeed as a minister means to be able to help Ghanaians meet their demands – the development needs of our people. That the roads our people need are constructed, electricity challenges resolved…”

“We need to mobilise resources because that will enable us to address these challenges. Therefore, I see you as partners.”

Dr Adam commended the Aflao Sector for exceeding its revenue target within the last four years and asked that the collection should continue to make the same gains for 2024.

The Aflao sector has four major stations: Akanu, Kpoglu and Ave-Havi, and one major checkpoint at Dabala Junction.

“But we also know that revenue has not been doing well since the beginning of this year, but I do not blame you (Customs) because GRA has many divisions,” he said.

“Some divisions are doing well, some divisions are not doing well. But we should not get to a point where we point fingers. We should see ourselves as a whole… We fall together, we rise together. That should be the spirit to guide our relationship and our work.”

Madam Julie Essiam, the Commissioner General, GRA, said the Aflao Sector and Customs meant so much to GRA and spoke of plans to ensure staff welfare and provision of logistics to enhance revenue collection.

She stressed the need to change the face of GRA, saying: “Perception is people’s reality”.

She pledged hard work to create a new image for the GRA to transition from an enforcement approach to collaboration and partnership with the taxpayer.

Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo, Commissioner, Customs Division, said he expected the Aflao Sector to exceed its target to help the GRA and the sector Ministry to succeed in their revenue target.

Assistant Commissioner Joseph Allan, Aflao Sector Commander, assured that while performing its revenue mobilisation role, the sector would not lose sight of its national security responsibility, especially in this election year.

“Hon Minister, with 2024 being an election year, we the officers are poised to play our security roles to the best of our ability in order to have a very peaceful election.”

GNA

