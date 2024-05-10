10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Day: 958 people receive jabs at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 11, GNA – Personnel of the Kadjebi District Directorate, Ghana Health Service, has vaccinated 958 people, representing 63.9 per cent of its target population of 1,500, during the just-ended 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Day exercise.

The nationwide event was from Sunday, May 5 to Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The Directorate targeted 1,500 people to be vaccinated against the disease within the period, but ended with 958, leaving a deficit of 542.

Mr Derrick Jack Atitsu, the Coordinator, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi, said the reason for the shortfall would be known during a yet-to-be convened review meeting with the vaccinators.

He disclosed that the district earlier dosed 34,266 people, representing 68.7 per cent of its target population of 49,882.

Of the 34,266 people dosed, 28,311, representing 56.8 per cent, were fully vaccinated against the COVID-19.

He appealed to those yet to be vaccinated to get the jab as early as possible as the disease is real.

