GNA Podcast

Residents and Workers Fear Retribution in Polluted Kumasi Industrial Zone; Roadworks Plague Accra and We Got To South Africa to Ride the Rapid Transit Bus – Clean Air Report Ghana
Coming up in this episode: Silence descends over one of the country’s biggest industrial zones as workers say they are afraid to report air pollution. Residents and workers grapple with the effects of air pollution from roadworks across the country. Clean cookstoves protect fishmongers resist from blindness and other diseases. Why are they rejecting them?And… Clean Air Report goes to Johannesburg to see what Ghana can learn about cleaner public transport.I am Wonder Ami Hagan, and this is “Clean Air Report Ghana”, a collaboration between New Narratives and leading newsrooms looking at the state of Ghana’s air. Clean Air Report Ghana is a collaboration between New Narratives and leading Ghanaian newsrooms. Funding is provided by the Clean Air Fund which had no say in the reporting.
