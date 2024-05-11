Lawyer Acheampong, wife hand over washroom facility to Nkonya SHS

By Edward Williams

Nkonya (O/R), May 11, GNA – Mr Richard Kojo Acheampong, a Legal Practitioner, and his wife, Joan, have handed-over a 12-seater water-closet toilet facility to the female students of the Nkonya Senior High School in the Oti Region, their alma mater.

An abandoned 20-student capacity bathroom, whose renovation was financed by the couple, was also handed over to the school.

The project cost over US$ 30,000 and was completed within the stipulated 120 days.

Mr Acheampong said he could not overemphasize the importance of access to clean and safe sanitation facilities, especially for the girls.

“They are not merely amenities but fundamental rights that uphold human dignity and promote public health,” he said.

He said the gesture was not only to provide a basic need for the school but also create space where the girls could feel respected, comfortable and empowered.

“My wife and I have given our token. We may have resolved one or two problems, but there are many more to resolve.”

“The facility is not just a structure but symbolises our unity, resilience and determination to create a brighter future for the next generations.”

Mr Acheampong called on the old students to extend a helping hand to their alma mater, which would be a great investment in the community.

He admonished the students to make judicious use of their time to excel and impact their communities positively in future.

A five-year “Lawyer Richard Acheampong’s Award Scheme” was instituted by the couple to award GH¢1,000 to the best WASSCE student of the school, a up to 2029.

Mr Ansah Kwabena Moses, the Headmaster, said the school, established in 1964, continued to produce many great personalities who were making impact in various sectors of the economy.

He commended the couple for the gesture, which had come in handy to alleviate the plight of the female students.

Mr Ansah said the school had seen a significant improvement in academics, debate, sports and games over the years and continued to receive support from individuals, the PTA and old students.

He mentioned the lack of a sick-bay and education management software to make administrative work easy, lack of a pick-up vehicle for administration, which compelled the school to use its 26-seater bus for all activities, as some of the challenges.

The school needed drums, a keyboard for the school choir and uniform for the cadet corps, as well as renovation of the girls’ dormitory block ‘A’ and the boys’ dormitory blocks, he said, and appealed for support to tackle those needs.

Madam Roselyn Kafui Ofori, Biakoye District Director of Education, said quality secondary education was not just about academics but encompassed the provision of conducive learning environments.

“The Acheampongs’ donation has significantly enhanced the school’s infrastructure, demonstrating the impact of old students’ engagement”.

Nanai Okotor Kwame Tegyi II, the Paramount Chief of Nkonya Ahenkro Traditional Area, called on benevolent individuals and organisations to go to the aid of the school to enhance academic performance.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously and produce good results to justify the need for philanthropic assistance.

Mr Amevenku David, President, Nkonya Old Students’ Association, said the Association would do its best to provide a uniform for the school cadet before the 60th Anniversary.

A citation was presented to the couple for their immense contribution towards the wellbeing of their alma mater.

GNA

