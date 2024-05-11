Israeli military orders immediate evacuation of more neighborhoods in eastern Rafah

May 11 (CNN/GNA) – The Israeli military has ordered the immediate evacuation of several more neighborhoods in eastern Rafah as the Israeli military steps up its operations in the southern Gazan city.

People in the Rafah and al-Shaboura camps, and the neighborhoods of Al-Adari, Al-Jeneina, and parts of Khirbet Al-Adas should “immediately head to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi,” Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Spokesperson’s Unit, said in a statement on X Saturday.

“They (Israelis) told us to leave the area in the morning,” one woman in al-Shabora, Rafah told CNN without giving her name. She was filling water bottles ahead of her family’s move.

It comes as thousands of Gazans continue to flee Rafah after the Israeli military issued a call Monday for residents in the municipality of Al-Shawka and in the Al-Salam, Al-Jeneina, Tiba Zaraa, and Al-Bayouk neighborhoods in the Rafah area to “evacuate immediately.”

Israel has ordered Palestinians to leave to Al-Mawasi, a coastal town near the city of Khan Younis, where an “expanded humanitarian area” has been created. Although, aid groups have warned that it is not appropriate for habitation.

GNA/Credit: CNN

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

