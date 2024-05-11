Limited Voters Registration: 176 applicants receive ID cards at Agona West

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), May 11, GNA – A total of 176 applicants for the limited voters registration received their identity cards after two days of the exercise at Agona West in the Central Region.

Mr Anobil Forson, the Agona West Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency at Swedru on Thursday that the 176 registrants comprised 97 males and 79 females.

He said 101 guarantors guaranteed for the applicants during the two days, with members of the two major political parties; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) conducting themselves well.

Mr Anobil Forson said no challenge was encountered during the exercise in the first two days and expressed optimism that it would end smoothly.

He cautioned under-aged persons to avoid registering since that was against the law and urged the political parties to collaborate with the EC to ensure the success of the process.

He appealled to the guarantors to abide by the rules and regulations governing guarantorship to avoid being prosecuted.

