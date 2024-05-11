Limited Registration: More than 400 registered at Anloga within four days

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), May 11, GNA – Some 454 new voters have been registered by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Anloga District of the Volta Region within four days of the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

The number, mostly applicants who had turned 18 years, also had four of them challenged over their ages, based on the assumption of being minors.

Mr Felix Hommey, the Registration Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency after the close of exercise on Friday.

“On the first day, 41 people were registered, 82 on the second day, 175 on the third, and 156 on day four,” he said, and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise and cooperation by the political party agents.

“Despite the challenges with the network, the process has been very smooth, so far, at the district centre and the hard-to-reach areas,” Mr Hommey said.

“The party agents are also cooperating with us, and everything has been smooth since.”

He expressed optimism that the remaining days would be smooth, and that the mobile team would move to Agortoe on May 11 – 13, Azanu on May 15-16, and Bleamezado on May 17-18.

GNA

