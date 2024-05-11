Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation enrolls 63 youths into skills training

By Dennis Peprah

Kenyase, Number One (A/R), May 11, GNA – The Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) has presented training logistics valued at GHC198,415 to 63 young people in the Newmont Ahafo South mine enclave of the Ahafo Region to undergo employable skills training.

Newmont Africa established the Foundation through a commitment made in 2006 to execute the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes in the 10 communities around its Ahafo South Mine in the Asutifi North District and Ahafo North project in the Tano North Municipalities of the Ahafo Region.

Accordingly, the mining giant set aside one dollar of every ounce of gold produced and one per cent of the annual net profit from the Ahafo Mine operations to fund the CSR programmes at Ntotroso, Gyedu, Kenyasi Number One and Two in Asutifi North as well as Adrobaa, Techire, Afrisipakrom, Susuanso and Yamfo in Tano North.

The foundation also paid the apprenticeship fees of the ,trainees, mainly selected from Kenyase Number One, comprising 60 females and three males, to be trained in dressmaking, hairdressing, welding and fabrication.

They received non-electric sewing machines and accessories, plastic chairs, uniforms, fabrics, assorted rollers, helmets, and personal protection equipment among other items to facilitate their trade.

Professor Yaw Ofosu-Kusi, the Board Chairman, NADeF, said the foundation had provided both academic and apprenticeship scholarships to 13,314 youths from the 10 mining communities.

Out of the number 1,403 are on apprenticeship scholarships, he stated, and expressed the hope that the human resource empowerment would make the youth self-reliant to impact positively on society.

Prof Ofosu-Kusi advised the beneficiaries to respect their masters and take their training seriously to ensure successful completion and employment.

On competition, Mrs Elizabeth Opoku-Darko, the Executive Secretary, NADeF, told the Ghana News Agency that the foundation would provide start-up capital and working tools to the deserving trainees to set up their businesses.

Nana Boakye Boateng, the Ankobeahene (sub-chief) of the Kenyasi Number One Traditional Area, acknowledged the significant contributions of the mine towards the development of the local communities.

However, he called on Newmont to do more to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, while urging the residents to cooperate with the mine to push for the holistic development of the communities.

Leticia Donkor, a trainee, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Newmont and the foundation for the support and expressed the hope that more youth would benefit from the package.

GNA

