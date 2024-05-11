Ukraine: Hundreds flee Kharkiv area after Russian cross-border attack

May 11 (BBC/GNA) – Russian attacks in north-east Ukraine have prompted the evacuation of almost 1,800 people from the Kharkiv area, the regional governor has said.

Heavy fighting has continued in the border area following Russia’s surprise incursions on Friday.

Kyiv has been expecting a Russian summer offensive for some time – including a possible attempt to capture Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city.

But Ukraine insists its forces are able to resist any attack.

On Saturday Russia said it had seized five villages near the town of Vovchansk in its latest offensive. The BBC has not been able to independently verify the claim.

It is still not clear how far the Russians will advance – whether this is a probing attack or the start of something bigger.

Ukrainian artillery guns are now firing back. The booms of exchanging fire echo loudly down the already bomb-damaged streets.

A total of 1,775 people have been evacuated, Kharkiv regional head Oleh Syniehubov said on social media. Hundreds more remain in Vovchansk, just 6km (3.7 miles) from the Russian border.

Serhii, a resident, told the BBC that his home and vehicles had been destroyed by a Russian glide bomb.

His wife had been rushed to hospital with more serious injuries. Small fires were still pouring smoke across the remnants of his home.

Serhii said he did not want to leave because he was afraid of what might happen to their four goats.

GNA/Credit: BBC

