Speaker summons Parliament to sit on Friday, May 17

Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, May 11, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has summoned Parliament to sit on Friday, May 17, at 10 O’clock in the forenoon, following calls by the Majority for the reconvening of the House.

The call is in accordance with Article 112 (3) of Ghana’s Constitution and Orders 53 (1) and (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said: “Pursuant to Article 112 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic and Order 53 (1) and (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I, RT. Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby

summon Parliament to sit on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Ten O’clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, Accra.”

“Dated in the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Accra, Ghana, this 10th Day of May 2024.”

Parliament adjourned sine die on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for the Easter break.

The Majority Leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, cited Article 112 (3) of the Constitution and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament in his letter, which allowed 15 per cent of Members of the House to request a recall.

The New Patriotic Party Majority Caucus stated in a press conference on Friday, May 3, that the recall would address key government business items such as the House’s adoption of the Appointments Committee’s 34th Report and a motion for additional funding.

