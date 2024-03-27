GhIE honours five AngloGold Ashanti engineers with Esteemed Fellow Status

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Obuasi (Ash), March 27, GNA – The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has honoured five engineers of AngloGold Ashanti, by conferring on them the Esteemed Fellow Status.

A statement issued by the Mine said the engineers were recognized at the 54th annual excellence awards ceremony, which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on March 22, 2024.

It said the engineers from the Obuasi and Iduapriem Mines of the company, received the awards for their outstanding contributions to the field of engineering in Ghana and the Institution.

The five were Eric Broni, FGhIE, Senior Manager, Engineering at the Obuas Mine, who was cited as “a visionary leader whose innovative solutions have left an indelible mark on our engineering landscape and corporate world.”

Mr Kisman Ackon Eghan, FGhIE, Principal Electrical Engineer – Africa Region, was also cited as “a trailblazer in sustainable infrastructure development, and energy management, driving positive change across our nation.”

Mr Winfred Aniagyei, FGhIE, Project Engineer at Obuasi Mine, was cited as “an advocate for safety and efficiency, ensuring that our engineering practices align with global standards.”

Mr Isaac Boakye Aduenin, FGhIE, Senior Manager – Engineering at Iduapriem (Tarkwa) Mine, was cited as “a master of precision and excellence, whose work has elevated engineering profession in the mining industry, and Mr Augustine Appiah Boachie, FGhIE, Chief Geologist – Core Management, Geology, was cited as “a mentor and inspiration to countless young engineers, fostering growth and knowledge-sharing in geological engineering.”

According to the statement, the five were elevated from being Senior Professional Engineers to Fellows based on their unwavering commitment, technical expertise, and transformative impact.

Their dedication has not only advanced engineering practice but also enriched the nation’s infrastructure and development.

Mr Kwabena Bempong, President of GhIE, in his address, emphasized the significance of the honour.

“A Fellow,” he stated, “is an engineer who makes significant contributions to our profession.

Indeed, these five individuals have exemplified this ideal, leaving an indelible legacy for generations to come,” he stated.

GNA

