Use your knowledge and skills to impact lives-FHUC graduates told



Accra, May 11, GNA-The Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi has entreated 2024 Graduating students of Family Health University College Medical school to let the tuition they received reflect in their actions.



He also urged them to be unique, be different and do things well, build a career, be creative and above all, be imaginative and mentally sharp.

“Listen, if you want to be successful in life, then you must seek for wisdom, experience, expertise. Think about quality, think about branding, think globally, think generation, think about other people, think about the future. Successful people are oriented. It is my hope that you will apply these indicators in your life”.



Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi was addressing students to mark the 2024 Matriculation and Graduation ceremony at Family Health University College (Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School).



He commended the Founder of Family Health University College and President of Family Health Medical School, Prof. Yao Kwawukume and his team for the good work they were doing saying, FHUC was changing everyday as the environment gets better each time which he said, was a wonderful achievement.



To the Graduands, he cautioned them that, the field of medicine was ever evolving, demanding professionals who were not only skilled but adoptable, compassionate and forward thinking. “Throughout your time at Family Health University College, you have been equipped with knowledge, skills and values that embody this vision of a future health care professional”.

Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi tasked them to approach patients with empathy and listen to their stories, fears and hopes, recognizing that everybody was unique and deserving a personalised care.



The health care landscape he mentioned, was constantly changing as new discoveries and advancements, reshaping the way diseases were treated and understood. “As future health professionals, your commitment to continuously, will be crucial in providing the best possible care to your patients”.



The future health care professionals according to Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, must be a collaborator working together with others, working with the interdisciplinary to address complex needs of patients.



To the matriculants, he advised them to remember that, learning was a field that kept changing and it was a field with challenges and opportunities saying, they should be believing in themselves, trust in their abilities and know that they had the power to make a difference in the world.



The Founder of Family Health University College and President of Family Health Medical School, Prof. Yao Kwawukume in a welcoming address revealed that, the school was witnessing extensive development in infrastructure on campus, improved support services for students including counselling services and recreational facilities, enhanced use of ICT in teaching and learning, improved security, increased research activities by faculty and students, increased number of faculty and administrative staff, among other developments.



“While we jubilate over the things that we have achieved so far, we are also conscious of the things that we are yet to achieve and are re-strategising to ensure they are materialized.



Issues of accommodation and support for needy but brilliant students remain a challenge in the university college. We will therefore use this opportunity to invite stakeholders and other partners to assist FHUC plan towards its accommodation issues. Currently, the FHUC endowment fund has also been launched and we welcome donations from all and sundry”.



Prof. Kwawukume challenged the Graduands to remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence and embrace the opportunities that comes in their way, and never to lose sight of the impact they can have on the lives of others. “Always remember that if you can find the courage to try, you will succeed”.



Pro. Kwawukume encouraged the Graduands to uphold their core values of leadership, integrity, lifelong learning, innovation, compassion, inclusiveness and team work as they are relevant, not only to the profession they have chosen, but also to their overall success as an individual; abide by the University College’s rules and regulations so that together we can maintain the good name of the institution.



This year he indicated, marked the final year of the five-year strategic plan set out by the University College to address some of its challenges and enhance its relevance and vibrancy. “We are bold to Say that majority of the goals set out in the plan have been achieved”.

He congratulated both the Graduands and the matriculants for working hard to be at Family Health University College.



Mbanya Kamkeng, Naomi received the Prize for Overall Best MBChB Graduating Student, Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Best Graduating Student in Medicine & Therapeutics, and Best Graduating Student in Clinical Studies.



Tang Jeron Peter also received the Overall Best Student for Level 100 in BSc Medical Sciences, Best Student in Anatomy, Best Student in Biochemistry, Best Student in Physiology, Overall Best Student for Level 200 in BSC Medical Sciences, and the Overall Best Student in BSC Medical Sciences.



Also at the ceremony were, Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume, Founder/Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, the Registrar, Mrs. Rita Kaine, Dr. C.E. Fleischer-Djoleto, Dean of FHMS, Brig. Gen. Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (RTD), Chairman of Council, Dr. Koma Jehu-Appiah, Prof. Julius Fobil (Provost, CHS, UG), Dr. Emmanuel K. Labram, Dr. Patience Aniteye, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, Teshie Mantse, President of the Teshie Traditional Council, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III and Mr Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, MP for Ledzokuku Constituency.



FHUC graduated 48 students; 33 with BSc. Medical Science, and 15 GEMP students with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) degree.

60 freshmen and women matriculated, out of which 42 partook in the White Coat ceremony.

GNA



