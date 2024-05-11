Vote NPP for its youth-friendly policies – Akan parliamentary candidate  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), May 11, GNA – Mr Tassah Tapha Tassah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Akan Constituency in the Oti Region, has appealed to first time voters to vote for the NPP for its youth-friendly policies.

He urged them to vote Dr Bawumia for President and Lawyer Tassah as MP on December 7.

Mr Tassah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the Akum Polling Station and the Kadjebi office of the Electoral Commission to observe how the Limited Voter Registration exercise was going.

“The youth must look at what this NPP Government has done for them and vote accordingly,” he added.

Mr Tassah mentioned the Business Employment Assistance programme under the YEA, Free SHS, Free TVET, and restoration of Nurses and Teachers Training Allowance, among others, as some of the youth-related policies the new registrants should consider when voting in the December 7 polls.

On the Limited Voter Registration exercise, he expressed satisfaction with the process and said everything was going well.

