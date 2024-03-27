Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council commends gov’t for construction of a new Fire Service Training School  

Accra, March 27, GNA – The Duayaw- Nkwanta Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region has expressed gratitude to the Government for making its dream of having a Fire Service Academy and Training School in the area possible.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday commissioned a new Fire Service Training School in Duayaw-Nkwanta, the second school to be constructed by the Akufo-Addo-led Government.

This takes the national tally of fire academies and training schools in Ghana to three.

Speaking at the commissioning, Nana Boakye Bonsu, the Acting President of Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council, expressed joy and gratitude of his people to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for the facility.

“Indeed, today is a great day for our Municipality and the Traditional Area. The reason is that the dream and concept of this wonderful project that we are witnessing today were initiated and conceived by wonderful persons like the late Nana Boakye Tromo III, Omanhene and President of the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council,” he said.

“The entire Traditional Council wants to take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the government.”

The school comprised a dormitory, classroom and administration blocks, as well as modern training equipment such as hydraulic platforms to reach the 16th floor to fight fires and effect rescue operations.

The Vice President announced that a third Fire Service Training School built by the Government in the Eastern Region would soon be commissioned.

GNA

