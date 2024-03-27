ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE FUNERAL RITES OF THE LATE SUNYANIMANHENE, NANA BOSOMA ASOR NKRAWIRI II

It is with a heavy heart that the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs; Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, the Sunyani Traditional Council, through its Ag. President, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio II, the Omanhemaa of Sunyani; Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, Nananom of Sunyani Traditional Area, the Bono Regional Minister; Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene, the Boahen Korkor Royal Family of Sunyani and the Funeral Committee directs me to officially inform the General Public about the Funeral Rites of the Late Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

In anticipation of high attendance for the Funeral Rites, the following arrangements have been made with regards to the Dotiyie and the Filing Past of the Late Paramount Chief. The Funeral Rites will start from Monday, 1st April, 2024 and end on Sunday, 7th April, 2024.

DAY 1 – Monday, 1st April, 2024 –

9:00 am: Fetish Priest (Akomfour) Display at the Victoria Park,

Fetish Priest (Akomfour) Display at the Victoria Park, 3:00 pm: Receiving Adwade3 at the Old Palace

DAY 2 – Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024 –

10:00 am – 6:00pm: Day of Mourning by Nananom of Sunyani Traditional Area, the Children, Widows, the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, in-laws and all sympathizers all over the country will file past at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace – Sunyani

DAY 3 – Wednesday, 3rd April, 2024 –

10:00 am to 6:00 pm: Day of Mourning by Market Women, the Business Community (Stores, Shops and Hotels), Public Servants, Civil Servants, Banks, Insurance Companies, Schools (Private and Public), All Institutions, the General Community and all sympathizers all over the country will file past at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace – Sunyani

DAY 4 – Thursday, 4th April, 2024 –

10:00 am to 6:00 pm: Day of Mourning by the Former Presidents of Ghana, Aspiring Presidents, All Political Parties, Muslim Council, Zongo Chiefs, Zongo Communities, Nananom and all sympathizers all over the country will file past at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace – Sunyani

DAY 5 – Burial Service and Dotiyie, Friday, 5th April, 2024–

10:00 am to 6:00: – Day of Mourning by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II (President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area), MPs, MCEs, Ministers, Staffs National and Regional Houses of Chiefs, Traditional Councils, Chiefs, Queen Mothers, Religious Organizations and Leaders, Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, Priests, Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal Council, In-laws, the General Public and all sympathizers all over the country will file past at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace – Sunyani. The Burial Service will be conducted on this day by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

DAY 6 – Dotiyie: Saturday, 6th April, 2024 –

10:00 am to 6:00pm: In line with Customs and Tradition, Nananom of Sunyani Traditional Area, the Children, Widows, the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, In-laws, the General Public and all sympathizers around the globe will sit at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace – Sunyani

DAY 7 – Thanks Giving Service: Sunday, 7th April, 2024

10:30 am – 1:00 pm: All Churches, Religious Bodies, Nananom and the General Public will assemble at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace – Sunyani for the service

It is our hope that this letter will be duly adhered to.

Thank you.

FELICIA ADONGO

AG. REGISTRAR

SUNYANI TRAD. COUNCIL

