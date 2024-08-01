Traditional authorities in Mfantseman rally support for Lithium agreement ratification 

By Isaac Arkoh

Saltpond (C/R), Aug. 1, GNA – The traditional authorities in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, where abundant lithium deposits have been discovered, have appealed to Parliament to ratify the Atlantic Lithium agreement.

They implored Parliamentarians to transcend partisan considerations and expedite the approval of the mining license to the company, which had demonstrated exemplary corporate citizenship, supported local development initiatives, and provided employment opportunities for numerous youths in the area even before the commencement of mining operations.

Drawing from the unfortunate experiences of underdevelopment in other mining communities nationwide, they were guided to ensure a good deal during the pre-mining, mining, and post-mining phases.

Among the Chiefs advocating for the ratification are Nana Mbronu Edu IX, the Chief of Ewoyaa, Nana Anawoma III, Divisional Chief of Saltpond and Akyempimhen of Nkusukum Traditional Area.

They made the appeal during a visit by Mr George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, to the management of Atlantic Lithium and the Chiefs.

The Chief of Ewoyaa highlighted how the employment provided by Atlantic Lithium had enabled many youths in the community to embark on the construction of their own housing projects, even though the company had not yet commenced mining activities.

“The company has significantly alleviated the unemployment challenges in Ewoyaa and we agree with them. We urge Parliament to ratify the agreement to expedite development in Mfantseman and beyond,” he said.

The Divisional Chief of Saltpond commended Parliament for its scrutiny of the agreement to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability.

However, he lamented the politicisation of the ratification process, which he deemed detrimental to the eager unemployed youth awaiting opportunities with the company.

He emphasised the community’s support for the company’s growth in advancing collective development efforts following the closure of Saltpond ceramics.

In response, the Deputy Minister affirmed that the licensing granted to Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd, for lithium mining at Ewoyaa, serves the nation’s best interests.

Contrary to critics who downplay the value of the initial mining lease, the Minister said the deal stood as one of the most favourable globally.

“This lease sets a precedent with its unique terms, including a 10 per cent royalty rate, which is among the highest for mineral exploitation.”

Mr Dukar said the current agreement was advantageous for the country due to the government’s stake in the mining company on terms of taxes.

The government had also committed to increasing Ghanaian participation to a minimum of 30 per cent through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

He acknowledged public criticisms of the lithium deal as constructive feedback that enhances accountability in natural resource management.

However, he expressed disappointment that public discourse on the matter had overlooked the intricate details of the mining lease.

GNA

