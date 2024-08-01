Collaboration key in achieving Ghana’s Green economy dream — GNCCI 

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – Mr. Prince Ackuaku, Chairperson of the Planning Committee of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce Industry (GNCCI) Business Awards, says collaboration is key to achieving Ghana’s green economy dream.

He said collaboration between enterprises, academia, government agencies, and civil society organisations was essential to driving the systemic changes needed for the growth and development of the green economy.

Mr Ackuaku was speaking at the launch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Awards, slated for September 27, 2024.

“Collaboration is the glue that binds these elements together and by working together, sharing knowledge, and leveraging our collective strengths, we can accelerate our progress towards a green economy. Let us embrace collaboration as a fundamental principle in all our endeavours,” he said.

The awards scheme is on the theme: “Adaptability and Innovation in a Green Economy through collaboration,” which reflects the need for enterprises to adopt environmentally sustainable business operations.

King Nii Teiko Tsuru, the Ga Mantse, is the Guest of Honour for the event.

Mr. Ackuaku said the award would acknowledge and celebrate key businesses and personnel, who have contributed meaningfully to the development of the nation and the economy.

The award scheme, he emphasised, would unearth the depth of talent that existed in the country by giving recognition to excellence in corporate management.

Dr. Clement Osei Amoako, President of the Chamber, said enterprises found themselves at a pivotal moment where their commitment to a green economy was more crucial.

He said the theme underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to navigate the challenges needed to drive progress towards safeguarding the planet.

The President said the award would afford entrepreneurs, enterprises, and visionaries the opportunity to showcase their remarkable achievements.

“These awards will shine a spotlight on those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, created jobs, driven economic growth, and made lasting contributions to our nation’s prosperity,” he said.

He said it was a testament to the dedication, innovation, and resilience that define the vibrancy of the Ghanaian business community.

Mr. Mark Adu Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer for the Chamber, urged enterprises to enrol and be nominated for the award scheme, noting that the screening and methodology used by the chamber will enable enterprises to improve their businesses.

“Even if the businesses do not win the award but go through the screening processes of ensuring that they have a sound financial background, sustainable business operations, and audited accounts, they can use these variables to improve their businesses. Whatever we are doing is to ensure that we improve the businesses of our members,” he said.

