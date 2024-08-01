Minister urges unity to fight disinformation ahead of 2024 elections  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, August 1, GNA – Mr Albert Kan-Dapah, Minister of National Security, has called on all to work together to curb the spread of misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2024 elections.

He stated that if misinformation and disinformation are not checked, they could compromise the country’s security against terrorism and other external threats.

Mr Kan-Dapaah made the call at the Ghana Report Summit in Accra on Thursday.

The summit is on the theme “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation—Election 2024.”

The Minister said the summit was timely and vital for the peace and national stability of the country prior to the elections.

He said the country’s democracy was under intense scrutiny and attack because of misinformation and disinformation, and it was essential that it was addressed holistically.

“The elections will test our resolve in our democracy to challenge the strength of our institutions and the unity of the citizens,” he said.

Mr Kan-Dapaah stated that the rise of social media has worsened the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation, as most individuals utilize the platform to conduct online political campaigns.

He urged citizens to be cautious and prepared for the threats of misinformation and disinformation to protect the country’s democratic values.

The Minister urged the media to maintain high professional standards and not let politicians exploit their platform to spread misinformation and disinformation.

He warned that this could undermine the country’s peaceful democratic credentials.

The Minister advised the youth to remain vigilant and not allow political parties use them as agents of misinformation and disinformation in the upcoming general elections.

He said that religious bodies, political parties, and other organizations could jeopardise the country’s peace by using their platforms to incite the public against their opponents.

“We have the responsibility to defend our democracy by defeating misinformation and disinformation.

“Let us uphold the principles of our democracy to stay peaceful and safe,” he said.

Ms Rashida Saani, Group Chief Executive, The Ghana Report, said the aim of the Summit was to explore comprehensive strategies to combat the threats of misinformation and disinformation.

She explained that it would also ensure that the electoral process remained transparent, fair, and credible.

GNA

