QNET denies involving individuals in fraudulent activities

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, April 6, GNA – QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle selling company, has denied involving individuals in fraudulent and illegal activities, including job scams and illegal migration.

This was in response to a recent report from the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) that about 66 Ivorians who were arrested and repatriated to their home country were living illegally in Ghana.

In the said report, the GIS claimed that the unsuspecting Ivorians, 45 men and 21 women, were recruited under the guise of operating an illegal online business (QNET) at their hide out at Anaji Hills in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

However, Biram Fall, Regional Manager for QNET in Sub-Saharan Africa, had firmly denied any involvement in such an incident.

In a statement, he said: “We are appalled by the misuse of our brand name in connection with these illegal activities, including job scams and illegal migration.

“QNET is a law-abiding entity, and those who engage in our direct selling business to promote our products to others, do not need to travel from one country to another.”

According to the Sub-Saharan Regional Manager for QNET, the company took allegations of illegal and irregular migration or fraudulent activities very seriously and would take strong action against anyone found to be misrepresenting QNET.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to upholding ethical business practices, and strongly condemned such deplorable actions.

“It is important for the public to understand that QNET is not an employment agency and does not make offers of guaranteed income or travel opportunities in exchange for money,” he added.

Mr Fall, however, said as a legitimate global direct selling company, QNET provided a safe and legitimate business model where Independent Representatives earned an income only by selling its products.

Meanwhile, QNET had taken some significant steps in a bid to clear the misinformation about the company, its business model, and the direct-selling industry in general in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, he said.

“This includes launching the “Say No” campaign in West Africa, both online and offline, to educate and warn the public about the rise in fraudulent activities conducted under the guise of QNET.”

He said the campaign was part of the company’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the integrity of its brand and protect potential victims from being misled.

The Sub-Saharan Regional Manager for QNET, therefore urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that misrepresented QNET. Individuals could visit www.saynocampaign.org to verify the legitimacy of QNET-related activities or send enquiries to the company’s Compliance Hotline via WhatsApp line +233256630005.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

