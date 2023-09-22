Happy Kids Schools, Ghana marks 30th Anniversary Speech and Awards Day

By Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – The Happy Kids Schools, Ghana has marked its 30th Anniversary Speech and Awards Day in Accra with a call on parents to instill discipline in their children.

Madam Jemima Nartey, Chief Executives Officer (CEO) and Founder of Happy Kids Schools, Ghana, said children would grow to be responsible citizens when they were disciplined.

She attributed most of the existing problems of the country to indiscipline which would eventually destroy it if not nipped in the bud.

Madam Nartey said discipline would enable children to be obedient and stay in school to be educated for their future.

The theme for the Anniversary celebration is: “Thirty years of Excellence in learning: Our contribution to nation building.”

The CEO urged teachers to adopt other friendly corrective measures to discipline children in school instead of ignoring them due to the directives from the Ghana Education Service (GES) which forbade caning.

She said despite the difficulties in the journey of building up the school, she was grateful to God, the teachers and parents for the progress of the past students.

“… I forget the challenges when I ask of some of the past students and I hear they are doctors, engineers and other prominent members of society.” Madam Nartey stated.

Nana Abor Atta II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, said educated people were crucial to the economic growth of the country and studies had shown that countries with high literacy rates were likely to have sound and robust economies.

Mr Stephen Abamfo, Greater Accra Regional Director, Ghana Education Service (GES), in a speech read on his behalf, said Happy Kids School had always been at the forefront of innovative teaching methods and technologies.

He said the school’s contribution to nation building was beyond academic excellence since it had consistently emphasised the importance of instilling values such as empathy, integrity, and social responsibility into its pupils.

“We believe that education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about developing individuals who will make a positive difference in their communities and contribute to the progress of our nation. Together, let us renew our commitment to providing excellent education and shaping the future leaders and builders of our nation,” he added.

Dr. Nikitta Dede Adjirakor, Director of Happy Kids Schools, said the school emphasised holistic training that focused on academic excellence, social development, physical development, art and science training.

She disclosed that the number of scholarships, tuition waivers and bursaries provided by the school had increased while the alumni, some of whom had benefited from scholarships, had also instituted scholarships to support students.

Dr Adjirakor announced the school’s intention to open a boarding school in Dawhenya, enabling students in Accra with parents with busy schedules to experience a full learning experience there.

She said the school had introduced inclusive education with a Special Education Teacher and designed a special programme to teach and educate children with special needs like autism, cerebral palsy and speech impairment.

“We have graduated 19 batches of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from 2005 to now, as well as 30 batches of Nursery students from 1996 till now.” Dr Adjirakor stated.

Awards were presented to students who have distinguished themselves in their various departments as well as staff who had served the school for many years.

The Happy Kids Schools, Ghana, established in 1993, continue to serve the communities of Kwashieman, its environs and other places as well as Dawhenya.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

