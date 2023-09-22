SIGA delegation on study tour in China

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA – Mr. Edward Boateng, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has led a 30-member delegation on a six-day study tour to Beijing, China.

The goal of the tour was to enhance the performance of Specified Entities (SEs) and their contribution to Ghana’s GDP, in keeping with the President’s economic growth agenda.

A statement issued SIGA said the delegation included members of the Board of the Authorrity, selected staff of the Ministry of Public Enterprises and Chief Executive Officers and staff of selected specified entities.

It said the tour began with visits to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and China Telecom Corporation Limited.

At SASAC, Mr. Li Bing, Deputy Secretary General, highlighted the Council’s 20-year history, overseeing 56,000 subsidiaries with total assets of 84 trillion RNB.

SASAC’s principles include clear ownership, accountability, limited government interference, and self-development in order to create world-class enterprises.

Mr. Boateng commended SASAC for its achievements and contributions to China’s growth.

“The achievements of SASAC are highly commendable. We have embarked on this tour to exchange ideas and strategies in the management of State-Owned Enterprises.

“This partnership will be pivotal in deepening our understanding of the SOE sector and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state-owned enterprises in Ghana and China,” he said.

Mr Boateng highlighted SIGA’s broadened oversight responsibility, which now covers joint venture companies and other state entities, and his goal to make SIGA a world-class Authority.

Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, lauded China’s efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also highlighted the significance of China’s African partnerships, particularly with Ghana.

The statement said officials from SASAC delivered presentations on several topics, including SOE oversight, strategic planning, performance evaluation, green development, and debt risk prevention.

The delegation also met with TANG Ke, Vice President of China Telecom, who provided an overview of the company’s comprehensive services and recent technologies.

China Telecom, a global telecommunications operator, offers a diverse portfolio that includes cloud computing, payment services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, satellite technology, and digital services.

Mr. Boateng commended China Telecom for their innovative solutions and encouraged them to explore opportunities in the West African market, particularly in Ghana.

He emphasised the critical role of digitalisation in improving agricultural practices and extended an invitation to China Telecom to visit Ghana.

The statement said the delegation also visited selected State-Owned Enterprises in Beijing and Shanghai.

Representatives from the Minerals Commission, Bui Power, Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Co. Ltd, Ghana Libya and Arab Holding Co. Ltd., Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana Grid Co. Ltd (GRIDCO) took part in the tour

Others were he Ghana National Gas Company, Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana National Petroleum Authority, National Lottery Authority (NLA), Precious Minerals Marketing Co. Ltd., and Ghana Railway Development Authority.

