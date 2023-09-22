Let us cherish and protect our peace – Henry Quartey

BY Benjamin Commey, GNA

Accra, Sept 22, GNA – Mr. Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has emphasised the need for Ghanaians to cherish and preserve the nation’s peace.

He said despite Ghana’s reputation as on that appreciates and promotes peace, recent developments in neighbouring nations should worry everyone.

“We have had peaceful elections, peaceful coexistence among ethnic and religious beliefs; peaceful intercultural marriages, among others. We therefore cannot take these for granted,” he said.

The Regional Minister said this in a speech read for him at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace, in Accra, on Thursday.

The theme for the commemoration was: “Action for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals.”

Established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution, the International Day of Peace, also known as “Peace Day”, provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture of peace.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 16 is dedicated to Peace, Justice, and strong institutions, to ensure the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies.

Mr. Quartey said everyone must work together to bring about world peace.

“This calls for our interconnectedness as a global community and to acknowledge that our actions, both large and small, have the power to shape the world.

“We cannot strive for justice when there’s no peace neither can there be peace without justice,” he said.

Mr. Quartey said the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council was collaborating with the Regional Peace Council to instill a culture of peace among adolescents and children.

He urged Ghanaians to promote tolerance, respect diversity and resolve disputes through peaceful means to foster peace and harmony in society.

“This day is not only for celebrating the idea of peace but also to recommit ourselves to the pursuit of peace in all our lives, communities and the world at large where the rights and dignity of every individual are upheld, where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and where nations and communities cooperate for the greater good of humanity,” he emphasised.

The Right Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, said violent extremism, terrorism, and radicalisation remained major threats to global peace.

He noted that recent terrorist attacks in Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso, as well as the constant killings by Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Al-Shabaab in Somalia, showed that the threat was closer to Ghana than and could upset the country’s peace.

“We cannot deny the fact that Ghana is susceptible to similar attack.

“This is in addition to grappling with internal conflicts, land disputes, and chieftaincy disputes, galamsey, homicides, human trafficking, and other organized crimes in certain parts of the country,” he said.

Right Reverend Osabutey said young people had critical roles to play to maintain global peace,

He called on nations to create policies and programmes that address the issues that youth face and harness their potential to promote peace.

“The Peace Council also encourages state and non-state actors to intensify their efforts to give more voice to Youth in the decision-making process,” he added.

Mrs. Lucille Hewlett Annan, Acting Commission Secretary of the National Commission for Civic Education, commended the Peace Council for helping to protect and maintain the peace of the country.

“Our Constitution has survived because we have peace and if we have peace, it is largely due to the work of the Peace Council,” she noted.

Mrs. Annan offered the Commission’s support to the Peace Council in its efforts to maintain the country’s peace and democracy.

