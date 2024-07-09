Tongu Chiefs Union unveiled at Juapong 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Juapong (V/R), Jul 08, GNA – The Chiefs and Queen mothers of Tongu have held a Press launch at Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region to unveil the Tongu Chiefs Union

The event saw various Chiefs and Queen mothers from the 13 traditional areas, Members of Parliament, Security personnel, Heads of various departments in the three Tongu Districts amongst others in attendance.

Togbega Okokoanko Nana Yaw Akonnor II, the Paramount Chief of Vume Traditional Area and Chairman of the occasion in a brief statement indicated that the forming of Tongu Chiefs Union symbolized the commencement of lasting unity and peaceful cohesion among the Chiefs, Queen mothers and their subjects.

He stated that the Union would ensure that all objectives to push Tongu forward were out in place and that their subjects have good relationship with them as traditional rulers.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah, the Paramount Chief of Sokpoe Traditional Area and President of the Tongu Chiefs Union said that he was happy that the Tongu Chiefs are united to work in togetherness to promote core developmental objectives as Chiefs and Queen mothers.

He pledged his commitment as President of the Union to ensure that these developmental agendas were realized.

Togbega Zogah entreated the Chiefs and Queen mothers to continue living in harmony with their subjects, knowing their plights and signpost stringent measures to uphold peaceful cohesion in their traditional areas.

He also urged the residents to always engage their traditional authorities whenever necessary.

The Union’s President however called on all natives of Tongu and the traditional rulers to avail themselves for a grand celebration of the Union in August next month.

Togbe Kokloko Ananze Titriku XIII, the Acting Paramount Chief of Dorfor Traditional Area and General Secretary of the Union said that the Union would foster the welfare and development of the Tongu people.

He disclosed that the Tongu Chiefs Union would also serve as a platform to harness mutual support between traditional rulers and subjects, as well as promoting the cultural values of Tongu.

He lauded the member Chiefs and Queenmothers and urged them to keep a united front and project the development of Tongu.

Togbe Ahadzi Boti III, the Chief of Juapong reiterated that it was necessary for the Union members to work in unity.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mr Gabriel Roosevelt Hotordze, Members of Parliament (MPs) of North and Central Tongu respectively, unanimously indicated that they would support the Union’s growth.

They also disclosed that the traditional authorities should be given the needed respect and support to promote their works.

The MPs pledged to work closely with all the traditional authorities and ensure that Tongu was promoted and developed.

GNA

