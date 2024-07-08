NCCE encourages community members to prioritize security issues  

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sampa (B/R), July 8, GNA – Mr. Oscar Donkor, Jaman North District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged community members to take active interest in security matters by collaborating with security agencies to prevent potential threats.

He observed that collaboration was essential in creating a safer and more cohesive community, allowing citizens to freely engage in their daily activities.

Mr. Donkor made the remarks during a dialogue session between the Ghana Police Service and the community aimed at fostering trust and cooperation.

The event, organized by the NCCE in Sampa and supported by the European Union under the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) Action, focused on addressing the threats of violent extremism and promoting social cohesion.

The session brought together diverse group of stakeholders, including traditional authorities, Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), women, youth, security services and students.

Mr. Donkor underscored Ghana’s security challenges posed by neighbouring extremist groups and stressed the NCCE’s role in raising awareness and fostering community cohesion to prevent extremism.

He emphasized that maintaining security was a collective responsibility, citing the Sampa Chieftaincy dispute, which resulted in violence and the imposition of a curfew, impacting the entire community, even those who were not directly involved.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Peter Owusu, Jaman North District Police Commander, highlighted the importance of transitioning Police officers from living in barracks to residing within communities.

He stated that the shift would enhance engagement and trust between law enforcement and the public, saying the significance of community policing was creating a safer society through active collaboration.

DSP Owusu cautioned against judging individuals based solely on their appearance, saying terrorist or extremist groups often disguised themselves to blend in society and urged that assessing individuals should be based on their actions and deeds which truly reflected their character.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Sampson said extremism was characterized by violence to achieve goals, intolerance for different beliefs, and discrimination.

He pointed out that factors such as unemployment and injustice could drive individuals to join extremist or terrorist groups.

Rev. Peter Anane Nketiah, Chairman of the District Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), encouraged residents to report any suspicious individuals, extremists, or criminal activities in their communities to the police without hesitation.

