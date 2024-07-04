President applauds Parliament for initiating the maiden Democracy Cup match

Accra, July 04, GNA – The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the Parliament of Ghana for initiating the “Democracy Cup” competition as part of the activities marking 30 years of Parliamentary Democracy in Ghana.

“I am excited with this special and excellent initiative, because it would deepen and entrench the culture of democracy in the country,” the President said this on Thursday, July 4, when the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban S.K. Bagbin presented the special trophy to him at the Jubilee House.

“I am in support of this initiative and i declare my total support for it. I hope it would remain on schedules for years to come.

“A football match to celebrate 30 years of parliamentary democracy would be an opportunity to bring the youth closer to works of parliament and also imbibe in them the tenets of democracy,” he added.

The President noted that, the fourth republic had proven to be the most enduring and successful hence the need to celebrate the achievements under it.

On his part, Mr. Bagbin said the purpose of the Democracy Cup match was to use football to engage the youth to join in the celebration.

He added that it was a platform to preach peace and unity ahead of the 2024 elections and also promote democratic culture in Ghana.

Mr. Bagbin called on the President to lead the campaign to make democracy relevant to the citizens and took the opportunity to invite him to the match.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko would on Wednesday, July 17, battle each other in the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 17.

There would also be special curtain raiser between ex Black Stars players and Members of Parliament.

GNA

