Government will digitise local taxi business soon—Bawumia assures GPRTU 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Gomoa-Fetteh, July 04, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, says the Government will launch the ‘Tap n Go’ system for commercial taxi drivers in the country on August 12, this year.

This is to enable commercial taxi drivers to digitise their business, similar to the ride-hailing services operated by Uber, Yango, Bolts and other online transport services.

The system will be rolled out collaboratively with the banks to ensure efficiency in payment of drivers’ commissions.

Vice President Bawumia announced this at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) held at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa-Fetteh on Thursday.

In February this year, Dr Bawumia unveiled the ‘Tap n Go’ system for Metro Mass Transit Limited buses to ensure operational efficiency, transparency and ease of accessing public transport services.

The three-day conference was on the theme, “Transitioning from Fossil Fuels to Electric Vehicles for a Cleaner Environment: The Role of the Transport Unions for a Digital Economy” which brought together over 3,000 delegates across the country.

The Vice-President was hopeful that the “Tap n Go” system for taxis would revitalise the local taxi business adversely affected by the online transport services.

Meanwhile, the Vice President disclosed that 50 electric buses would arrive in the country by the end of August whilst another 50 would come by December this year.

The move formed part of the Government’s policy directive to gradually transition from the use of fossil fuels for transport to electric vehicles to reduce the costs of public transport and contribute towards global carbon emission efforts.

To that end, the Vice President said government was working feverishly to establish charging points in every fuel filling station to ease the charging of electric vehicles.

The hybrid charging points, he said, would involve the use of electricity and solar for charging electric vehicle batteries to reduce the cost of transportation.

Dr Bawumia, therefore, implored members of the GPRTU to support his presidential bid to roll out far-reaching reforms in the transport sector for their benefit and the entire citizenry.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, the General-Secretary of Trades Union Congress, in his address, emphasised the importance of transportation to the national economy and urged the leadership of GPRTU to resolve its internal wranglings to foster peace and harmony within the Union.

He announced the TUC’s ambition to establish a Labour Bank in Ghana to provide affordable loans for its members including commercial drivers to purchase brand new vehicles and build their own houses.

Nana Nimako Bresiamah, the National Chairman of GPRTU, in his welcome remarks, provided a historical background of GPRTU and how it had metamorphosed into a vibrant union with 3,400 branches nationwide.

He recounted some of the challenges the Union had faced over the years including internal litigations which prevented it from hosting the 11th quadrennial delegates conference last year.

He therefore appealed to all feuding factions to give peace a chance in order to foster understanding and harmony within the Union.

He expressed the Union’s preparedness to work with any government for the betterment of their members and the citizenry.

The GPRTU Chairman appealed to government to consider establishing a transport bank to enable commercial drivers access affordable loans to purchase brand new vehicles for their transport business.

Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II, the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Assin, who chaired the event, lauded the leadership of GPRTU for steering the affairs of the Union well over the years, despite the many challenges it had faced in recent years.

He advised commercial drivers to refrain from drunk-driving to safeguard their own lives and that of their passengers.

On the upcoming elections, the Chief urged the citizenry to resist from any acts that could plunge the country into conflict and, thus, underscored the need for free, fair and transparent electoral process on December 7, 2024.

