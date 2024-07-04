MTN supports Elmina Bakatue Festival with GHS10,000 cheque

By Prince Acquah

Elmina (C/R), July 4, GNA – Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has donated a cheque for GHS10,000 and a drink hamper to the Edina Traditional Council to support this year’s Bakatue Festival.

The gesture, which has been an annual ritual, was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to promoting the rich cultural heritage of the people across the country through festivals.

Mr David Woasey, the Area Sales Manager, Western and Central regions, said MTN was committed to protecting and promoting the African heritage and found festivals as a critical avenue to do so.

The Network was anticipating pressure on the existing capacity given the huge number of people in town, he said.

Consequently, beyond the donation, it will also install a mobile Base Transceiver Station (BTS) to augment the network’s capacity and improve service delivery.

“We will also set up in various communities to market our product and services and excites our customers in many ways,” he said.

Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, Omanhen of the Edina Traditional Area, received the donation on behalf of the Traditional Council and the festival’s planning committee.

The 2024 Bakatue Festival, which was launched in March, officially commenced on Tuesday, July 2, with the annual rituals at the banks of Benya Lagoon to lift the ban on fishing and noise making.

The rituals, led by Nana Conduah and the Chief Priest, were witnessed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a host of dignitaries, indigenes, revellers and tourists.

The weeklong celebration is on the theme: “Patronising Made-in-Ghana Goods and Services to Enhance Economic Development: The Role of the People of Anomansa”.

It will be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, July 6.

Nana Conduah applauded MTN for the continuous support to Elmina and officially gave them the greenlight to advertise and do business during the festival.

Reiterating his argument that the festival was business oriented because of its economic benefits, he indicated that the collaboration between MTN and the Traditional Council was great to further enhance that business venture for mutually benefits.

He urged the company to brand parts of the newly built palace to strengthen the relationship between MTN and the traditional area.

