Adopt modern methods to enhance your production-Traditional leader urges farmers

By Charles Tawiah

Toase (Ash), July 31, GNA – A traditional ruler has appealed to farmers to embrace modern farming practices to increase crop yield and enhance their productivity and incomes.

Nana Osei Tutu Brobbey, the Benkumhene of Toase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, who made the call, said agriculture remained the backbone of the Ghanaian economy and it was important that farmers adopt new technologies and practices to increase their yields.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Toase Ginger Farmers Association at Toase.

The occasion was used to exhibit some of the products processed from ginger, including ginger powder, bread, flour, chips, drinks, ice cream, among others.

Nana Brobbey commended the farmers for their enthusiasm towards agriculture and agribusiness and urged them to expand their activities to improve their incomes.

Alhaji Muniru Limunah, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, said the next NDC government would work with financial institutions to support agricultural production in the country stressed the need for farmers to form associations and cooperatives to make them identifiable for support.

Alhaji Limunah said ginger had a lot of medicinal and health benefits, hence the need to support producers to increase their yields and package them well to attract good pricing for their products.

Ms Regina Sulemana, Chairperson of the Association, called on the government to support the farmers to increase the production of the crop, which had many nutritional and health benefits.

GNA

