Danny List Foundation supports Julienne Amezado’s participation in the Grove Junior Open  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 31, GNA – The Danny List Foundation, has supported 16-year-old Julienne Afi Amezado’s participation in this year’s Grove Junior Open scheduled for August 14 in the UK.

The tournament is an annual individual medal event that allows golfers to put their skills to the test on one of England’s finest luxury golf courses.

The youngster, a member of the Fafali Organization, has risen through the ranks of youth golf, and has competed in the Mack Champ Tournament, Junior World Open Championship, Awa Ibraheem Junior Golf Championship, and other international events.

Madam Angela List, a patron of the foundation speaking during a short ceremony said the Danny List Foundation was set up to encourage junior golfers to help grow more talents in the country.

She said the team was impressed with Ghana’s progress in developing the sport, hence their reason for coming on board to partner Fafali organisation.

“We are very proud of what Ghana is producing out there in the world and I am proud to say Daniel has chosen to collaborate with the Fafali organization to sponsor to play in the Grove Junior Open Championship.”

She urged upcoming golfers to excel and represent Ghana at various competitions.

Julienne Amezado also expressed appreciation to the Danny List Foundation for the support.

She said the championship would play a role in boosting her career as one of the few female golfers to have participated in the event.

The 16-year-old pledged that she would give her best to raise the flag of Ghana high.

“Thank you to Danny List for such an opportunity and also for helping us young golfers to get into the game,” she said.

The Danny List Foundation is primarily focused on nurturing young golfers to become champions in the future.

List has over the years risen as one of the best in the world, competing in the European and US tours as one of the top U-25 players.

The youngster intends to establish a Golf Academy in Ghana which would include a variety of targets, high-quality golf balls, and some other experienced coaches to train the players.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

