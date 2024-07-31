Moroccan King lauds French President bold stance on Kingdom’s Sovereignty over Sahara

Accra, July 31, GNA-His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message to President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, following the announcement of France’s official support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara.

In the message, King Mohammed VI thanked President Macron for the message of support on his 25th throne anniversary.

“I would like to thank You for Your warm wishes and Your personal commitment to strengthening partnership between Our two countries,” the King said in his message.

“I am particularly pleased with the clear and strong position adopted by France, in Your Message, on the Moroccan Sahara issue.I fully appreciate Your country’s clear support for Morocco’s sovereignty over this part of its territory, the resolute French support for autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty to settle this regional dispute, thereby establishing the plan proposed by Morocco, since 2007, as the only basis for achieving it,” he added.

King Mohammed VI said by recognizing Morocco’s legal titles and immemorial rights, France contributed in strengthening the international momentum that many countries were already supporting and thus putting an end to a conflict inherited from another era.

“Thanks to the significant development of the French position and Your determination to act accordingly at internal and international levels, Our two countries will work together to reach a solution that, within the framework of the United Nations, fully respects Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara,” he said.

“The Moroccan people and its vital forces are fully aware of the importance of this decision, adopted by a permanent member of the Security Council, an intimate connoisseur of the past and present of North Africa and a privileged witness to the development of this regional dispute,” he added.

In this context, and thanks to the positive momentum that Our bilateral relations are experiencing, promising prospects are opening up for Our two countries in many strategic sectors, making it possible to strengthen the exceptional partnership built over decades on friendship and trust.

In this regard, and as was mentioned during Our previous discussions, I will be happy to receive You in Morocco within the framework of a State Visit, the dates of which will be determined through diplomatic channels.

GNA

