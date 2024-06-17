Nsein SHS named Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School, Nsein 

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Accra, June 17, GNA – The board and management of Nsein SHS, Nsein Traditional Council, and the Old Students Association have formally announced the decision to restore the name of the school to Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School, Nsein.

Mr. Venerable Anthony M. Eiwuley, the Former Board Chairman and an old student, said the restoration of the name of Nsein SHS to Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School, Nsein, was a momentous decision to mark a significant milestone in the community’s efforts to honour the legacy of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

At a press conference in Accra, where the restored name was announced, Mr. Eiwuley said the official inauguration would be held on September 21 to mark the 105th birthday anniversary of Dr Nkrumah.

He added that with that, the school would be the only second-cycle institution in Ghana named after the first president.

He reiterated that the school was originally named after the first president, Dr. Nkrumah, whose regime built it, but was changed to Axim Secondary School in the wake of the February 24, 1966 coup d’etat, after which the then traditional council took exception to that and named it Nsein Secondary because it was situated on Nsein soil after a litigation from 1967 until 1970.

He added that during the 60th anniversary celebration in November 2022, the paramount chief of the area, Nana Agyefi Kwame II, made a historic declaration and announced that he had reconsidered his position to support the change of the school’s name, which paved the way for the board of governors of the school to unanimously approve of the renaming.

Mr. Eiwuley said the school, now renamed, would inspire generations of students to embody the values and the pursuit of the principles of self-reliance and excellence that Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah stood for in Pan-Africanism.

He further added that the school was in dire need of infrastructural development, disclosing that one of its dormitories’ roofs was ripped off by a rainstorm some years ago and that other physical infrastructure needed some attention.

He emphasised that the Old Students Association sympathised with the government over the delay in coming to the aid of the school; therefore, the burden of upgrading existing physical and academic projects and adding new ones had fallen on the alumni and old students’ associations of the school.

“NOSA now KNOSA has done no less in the past and is determined to do more for our alma mater through corporate and personal finances as we have made direct input into the physical and social infrastructure of our alma mater,” he said.

He noted that the old students intervened in the provision of a 10-seater toilet facility each at the boys’ and girls’ dormitories, renovated and painted the classroom and dormitory blocks, and refurbished the school’s infirmary, among others.

Mr. Eiwuley on behalf of the old students’ association extended their heartfelt gratitude to the paramount chief and his traditional council for their wisdom and foresight to restore the school’s name.

