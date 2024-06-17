Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu, 22 is dead 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 17, GNA – The football community in Ghana is mourning the loss of former Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, William Essu.

Mr Essu, aged 22, passed away on Saturday at the University of Cape Coast Hospital.

In 2023, Mr Essu had publicly appealed for financial assistance to seek medical treatment, revealing that he had been battling an illness for an extended period.

His plea garnered widespread attention and sympathy, with many urging football authorities and his club to provide aid.

This tragic news comes just a year after the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, Mr Sylvester Sackey also died in September 2023.

The news of Essu’s death has resonated throughout the football community, sparking an outpouring of tributes to the young goalkeeper on social media.

Mr Essu was a talented player with a promising future, having represented the Ghana U-23 team in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In a statement released at the time, Legon Cities FC had requested sensitivity in the reporting of Essu’s health condition, ensuring that all necessary steps were taken to address the player’s situation.

However, despite these efforts, it appeared that Essu’s condition continued to deteriorate, ultimately leading to his premature passing.

For many, the passing of Mr Essu served as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by footballers, particularly in Ghana, where insufficient financial support and medical care could have severe consequences.

“The football community in Ghana has been profoundly impacted by this tragedy and it is hoped that measures will be put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future,” some sports enthusiasts lamented.

Mr Essu’s former teammates and coaches have expressed their shock and grief at his passing, recalling that he was a skilled and dedicated player with a bright future.

His family, friends and former teammates are all mourning the loss of the talented goalkeeper.

The Ghana Football Association has also issued a statement extending condolences to the family of Mr Essu and Legon Cities FC.

The statement praised Mr Essu as a talented young player who had a promising future.

The GFA also pledged to provide assistance to the family and the club during this challenging period.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

