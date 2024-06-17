Queen of Peace Credit Union organises free medical screening for market women at Madina

By James K. Madakena

Accra, June 17, GNA – The Queen of Peace Co-operative Credit Union at Madina has organized a five-hour free medical outreach at the frontage of the Madina Central Market.

The free medical outreach was to come closer to the majority of its members who were in the market and within the community.

Speaking with GNA, Mr Konlan Kpanchar Suguru, the Madina Credit Union Manager, said the exercise was part of their social and corporate responsibility to its members in the market and to also remind the public of their forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on June 23, 2024.

A Senior Nursing Officer, Mrs Akua Ohene-Kwapong who led her team from the Madina Polyclinic around Rawlings Circle in Madina carried out the screening exercise.

She said the free screening exercise included; Eye screening, Blood Haemoglobin, Malaria, Random Blood Sugar, Height, Blood Pressure and Body Mass Index.

Mrs Ohene-Kwapong added that the exercise had a Medical Doctor who would receive referrals and free medication.

The free medical exercise examined 350 individuals in the exercise that begun at 0900 hours and ended at 1500 hours.

GNA



