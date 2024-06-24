Don’t exploit the vulnerability of the youth – Rev Amegboe advises Politicians

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Awudome Tsito (V/R), June 24, GNA – Politicians have been advised to stop taking advantage of the vulnerability of the youth for their selfish and parochial interests.

He explained that “the helpless state of the youth places them at the mercy of politicians who exploit their vulnerability for their personal political gains.”

Rev. Samuel Amegboe, Awudome Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Awudome Tsito in the Ho West district.

He stated that over the years politicians had only paid lip-service to addressing youth unemployment and its resultant issues.

Rev. Amegboe called on them to help the youth to add value to themselves to enable them to become self-dependent and responsible citizens.

He also cautioned them against taking the Ghanaian electorate for granted.

Rev. Amegboe noted that the country had gone through three failed democratic eras which were 1957 – 1966, 1969 – 1972, and 1979 – 1981.

“Our politicians need to think through the underlying factors that contributed to those failures in order to avoid repeating them,” he stated.

Rev. Amegboe noted with concern that it seemed politicians had forgotten “those dark days in our history and are committing the same things that led to those dark days.”

He alleged that corruption which was known as “kalabule” in the 1970s and 1980s was now rampant and flourishing with impunity.

The Reverend Minister said corruption was the major reason that the military interfered with the country’s democracy adding that politicians should be mindful of their conducts.

He advised the youth to shun those “manipulative self-seekers” and build a future for themselves.

He warned them not to engage in activities that would breach the “peace we are all enjoying in the country.”

Rev. Amegboe appealed to Christians not to turn away from their Civic and democratic responsibilities but with prayer and watchful eyes should vote while bearing in mind the values of the kingdom of God.

He entreated Christians who were involved in the running of the Electoral processes that they were also accountable to God and not the electorate alone.

“Be guided by a clear conscience that is tilted towards God than any man,” he advised.

GNA

