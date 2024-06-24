Ketu North: ‘Best-performing District NHIS tag was due to hard work’- Pope Yevoo

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), June 24, GNA – Mr Pope Yao Yevoo, the Ketu North Municipal Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said their current recognition as the best-performing Scheme was due to commitment and hard work.

The Ketu North Municipal NHIS Secretariat in the Volta Region has been adjudged the best-performing district in Volta and the country for the 2023 year under review.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the recognition, Mr Yevoo explained that their success was attributed to hard work and commitment to duty by his entire workforce, which had led to exceeding the set targets for the year under review.

“Our team has the lowest number of staff across the region. All we did was to put behind ourselves too many complaints, but rather set metrics for measuring the needed targets during the 2023 season. “

He indicated that their outfit was strategic by enhancing a good collaboration with key decentralised agencies and departments such as the social welfare department, schools, and LEAP registration.

Mr Yevoo further revealed that they collaborated with political actors, opinion leaders, assembly members, and chiefs, as well as ensuring an intensified education on mobile renewal and the ‘My NHIS’ app to increase enrollment.

He also explained that the national tag would motivate his team to go the extra mile to ensure Ghanaians continued to enjoy good services for their well-being regardless of their financial status.

“This position is a true reflection of our extraordinary hard work in 2023 because we have the lowest staff strength among the 11 operational districts in the Volta Region.”

On some misconceptions regarding the effectiveness of the Scheme, Mr Yevoo refuted claims that the Scheme has collapsed due to mismanagement.

“After assuming the position of manager in 2017, the active membership of the scheme was around 29,000 but now, we have about 97,000 active members. This should tell you that the scheme is working,” he added.

The Ketu North NHIS emerged as the leading scheme among the 172 districts nationwide after exhibiting an exceptional work plan.

Mr Yevoo had been given an educational sponsorship package where he read a certificate course in Health Policy Analysis at the Graduate School of the University of Ghana Business School for leading his team to success.

“Thanks to all, especially my team and others for this reward. We will continue to shine, regardless of the challenges.”

GNA

