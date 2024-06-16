Ahlussuna Wal-Jama’Ah Muslims pray for unity, love  

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) June 16, GNA – Ahlussuna Wal-Jama’Ah Muslims on Sunday prayed for unity and love as they celebrated Eid Ul-Ahda, the festival of sacrifice.

Alhaji Ahmed Djibiriel Issah of the Ahlussuna Wal-Jama’Ah delivering his sermon asked Muslims worshipers to help one another as there was the only way that could make them progressive and prosperous.

He urged Muslims to help their neighbours, who are in need, distress and seek ways to lessen the suffering of others.

Alhaji Isaah called on Muslims to live in harmony, live in peace, share what they have with the needy in line with the teaching of the Quoran.

“Our theme for this celebration is not limited to sacrifice but also for the unity of mankind, this is very significant because it is the actual manifestation of the unity of Muslims,” he told fellow Muslims.

Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Municipality, seized the opportunity to appeal to Muslims to whip up support for their own, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December 7, elections.

Delivering his speech during the prayers of Eid al-Ahda, the MCE said the vision of the Flagbearer was to develop more infrastructure in the country to ensure human resource potentials were empowered.

“I urge you to convince all the voters across the Municipality to vote for Dr Bawumia and Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the parliamentary candidate of the NPP in Krachi East.

Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in an address read on his behalf, asked Muslims to pray for Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of NDC and himself to rescue Ghanaians from the current economic crunch.

He said the NDC was very poised to contribute to the development of the country and needed Imams and Muslims scholars prayers towards the upcoming general elections in Ghana.

