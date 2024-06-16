Eid-ul-Adha: Strengthen your faith in Allah for peaceful elections — N/R Chief Imam 

By Ibrahim Nurudeen, GNA

Tamale, June 16, GNA – Sheikh Abdul Salam Ahmed, Northern Regional Chief Imam has urged Muslims to strengthen their faith in Allah for a peaceful election and the development of the region.

He also urged politicians to preach peace before, during and after this year’s general election.

Sheikh Ahmed was addressing Muslims at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Sunday as part of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha Prayers.

He said, “The north cannot develop if there is no peace. I am appealing to the leadership of the various political parties to be mindful of their words and also talk to their followers to tolerate one another.”

He said, “May our belief in Allah be our solace, our strength, and our guide. Let us remain steadfast in our devotion to Him and surely, our request will be granted in peace in this life and hereafter.”

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister cautioned residents not to engage in acts that could provoke conflict ahead of the 2024 general election.

He called on all residents to preserve and protect the gains made in the region for the past eight years.

GNA

