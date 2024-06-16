Thousands attend Eid Ul Adha prayers in Ho 

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Jun. 16, GNA – Thousands of Muslims in the Ho Municipality on Sunday attended a public prayer ceremony to mark the feast of sacrifice, Eid Ul Adha.

The commemoration is held annually to commemorate the sacrifice of Abraham, grand patriarch of the Islamic faith, and is being observed this year from the evening of Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 16.

The Islamic Basic School Park in Ho was short of space as white-clad members of the faith came out in their numbers for the Eid prayers, which kicks off a three-day celebration characterised by heavy feasting and sharing.

Ahaji Alfa Anas Hamidu, the Volta Regional Chief Imam, led the prayers and performed the ritual sacrifice of a ram to mark the ceremony.

In a brief sermon following the prayers, he said the festival commemorated the “unique faith” Abraham had in God, and that his spirit of sacrifice should guide all, particularly the youth.

Iman Hamidu used the occasion to remind them of the need for peaceful coexistence in the run up to the December elections, and asked the youth to stay true to the tenets of the religion, which are peace unity and development.

“Islam is not a religion of violence. Islam is a religion of tolerance, peace and unity and development. A true Muslim is that person through whose hands and tongue people are safe. The Koran says you should cooperate in righteousness and peace,” he said.

The Imam added that the nation deserved a political campaign devoid of insults, and proclaimed, “don’t go and fight because Islam teaches the peace, unity and development that Ghanaians are praying for.”

The two major political Parties were well represented at the prayer ceremony and shared goodwill with the community while reaffirming commitment to peace and development.

Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic and Flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), donated a young bull to the community for the celebrations.

Mr. Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), represented the Party on whose ticket he is running as a parliamentary candidate, and presented the bull on the behalf of the Vice President.

The MCE, who heads the local security council, assured the people of necessary measures to bolster peace and security in the Municipality, and extended caution to violent factions.

“I will use my position to maintain the peace we are enjoying today,” he stated.

Mr Isaac Kotobisa, a regional executive of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, also made the call for unity, and said the religious festival resonated the self sacrifice the nation required in the present dispensation.

Monday, June 17 has been declared a public holiday for the celebration, and hundreds of sheep and cattle would be slaughtered throughout Islamic communities for the feast.

