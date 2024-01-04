2024: Let’s be model citizens -GBA  

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 04, GNA- The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has asked Ghanaians to continue to be model citizens and engage their full citizenship for national development irrespective of who reigns.

“There is more that unites us than that divides us. We must cherish our unity in diversity that has been bequeathed to us through the hospitality of our forefathers and not allow our politicians in their Machiavellian pursuit of political power to divide us on ethnic, religious and other divisive grounds.”

Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of GBA, said in a New Year Message monitored by the GNA on the Dennis@law YouTube Account.

Mr Boafo urged GBA members in politics and public life to set high standards.

“There is only one Ghana Company Limited and we are all stakeholders in it,” he said.

He said the year 2024 was an election year for the GBA and the Republic adding: “In our case, it is significant because that would be the first time in our history that the Association would be voting strictly by electronic voting.

“It is my hope that the campaign and election would be conducted with a high level of decorum so that we would have the moral authority to speak truth to our politicians.”

The GBA President thanked his predecessor, Anthony Forson Junior, for the various Information Technology (IT) reforms he started and promised to continue with the reforms.

He said the number of lawyers on the GBA portal was 6,900, which was expected to grow 1,000 more, each year.

Mr Boafo said the GBA would continue to implement IT solutions adding “Digital by default is the new one and that’s what I am eager to consolidate for the bar.”

Mr Boafo said the GBA would continue to cooperate with the Judiciary and the Chief Justice to ensure access to justice for all and the smooth administration of Justice.

GNA

