Major sporting events for Ghana in 2024

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 2, GNA – The year 2024 could be one of the most active years for Ghanaian sports as various teams in various sporting disciplines get ready to do battle.

From the Africa Cup of Nations to the 13th African Games, Ghanaian sporting fans would have a lot to enjoy and could probably bring some excitement, especially after a long period of disappointing outings.

Africa Cup of Nations, 13 January–11 February

The Black Stars of Ghana would begin another quest to end their 41-year trophy drought at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The tournament, which starts on January13 – February 11 would see 24 teams battle for the coveted trophy.

Ghana had a disastrous outing at last year’s AFCON after they were eliminated in the group stages with just one point from three matches.

The famous defeat to Comoros still lingers in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians, and the Black Stars would have to make amends at this year’s tournament.

Ghana is in Group B together with last year’s finalists, Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Paris 2024 Qualification (Women’s Football) February 19–28

The Black Queens of Ghana would resume their quest for qualification to the Paris Olympics when they take on African giants Zambia in the third-round qualifiers.

The Black Queens were excellent in their first and second round qualifiers, eliminating Guinea and Benin respectively.

Ghana would be aiming to reach the fourth round and be among the two teams to represent Africa at the 2024 Olympic Games.

African Games, March 8–23

The 13th edition of the African Games scheduled to be hosted in Accra, Ghana would be a 16-day sporting spectacle, with over 3500 athletes across Africa expected to grace the occasion.

Ghana has cleared doubts about its inability to host the games, and recent infrastructure development testifies to its readiness for the commencement of the games as scheduled.

Team Ghana would be looking to surpass its 10th-place finish at the 2003 Games in Abuja, having won four gold medals, five silver medals, and 16 bronze medals.

2026 World Cup qualification June 3–11.

The Black Stars, with their shaky start to the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, would be aiming to put things right in the third and fourth rounds of matches.

Ghana would play Mali and the Central African Republic in June in their quest to gain a good position in the group, which has the likes of Comoros, Chad, and Madagascar.

Paris Olympics, 26 July–11 August

Ghana is yet to win an Olympic gold medal since its first participation at the games in 1952.

With a total of five medals at the Olympics (1 silver and 4 bronze), Paris 2024 offers Ghana an opportunity to improve on its medal rankings.

Other Tournaments

The Black Stars would also commence their qualification for the 2025 AFCON in March while they await their opponent.

The Black Queens, who secured qualification for the 2025 African Women’s Cup of Nations, will feature in the tournament on a yet-to-be announced date.

GNA

