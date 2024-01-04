NPP Central Regional Vetting Committee denies plot to disqualify aspirants  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Jan 04, GNA – The Central Regional Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed allegations of machinating to disqualify some parliamentary aspirants from the parliamentary contest.

It said the allegations were unfounded as members of the committee had no interest in eliminating aspirants from the race.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were agitations by some supporters of Dr Robert Arkoh, an aspirant from Upper Denkyira East, over an alleged attempt to unfairly disqualify him.

Madam Rita Yalata Asobayire, NPP Second National Vice Chairperson and Chairperson of Team A of the vetting committee, said the committee had been transparent and open and that all the aspirants were happy with the process.

“Sometimes it is the supporters who create problems and not the candidates. We want to take out somebody to do what?

“We are not interested in the seats here, we can’t contest here, we are not from here,” she said.

“None of the candidates who came here has complained to us and they were all very happy with the process.

“We are not here to favour any candidate because we don’t have any interest,” she stressed.

Madam Asobayire said they were not moved by the agitations of the supporters, assuring that they would deliver on their mandate diligently without fear or favour.

Sharing her observations with the media, she noted that all the candidates were eligible to contest because they satisfied the national and party constitutions.

She however cautioned that nobody had been passed yet until the national party took the decision.

“We will send the report to the National Executive Committee because they have the final say.

“By Monday, we will reach out to everybody,” she said.

The vetting committee vetted two candidates from Upper Denkyira East and four aspirants from Assin Central on Wednesday.

In all, they are seeking to vet 27 aspirants from 10 constituencies, where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

