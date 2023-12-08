Oti Regional House of Chiefs urges collaboration for peace in Nkwanta South 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Dec 8, GNA – The Oti Regional House of Chiefs has called on all factions involved in the Nkwanta South conflict to join forces with the government and other key stakeholders in resolving the dispute that has plagued the area.

The Regional House of Chiefs reminded the warring factions to settle their misunderstandings using dialogue and not weapons.

The House said many Adeles, Challas and Akyodes had inter-married and had nurtured good families, maintaining that such good family relationships should not be destroyed.

The Regional House of Chiefs led by its President, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, emphasized in a statement that without peace, Nkwanta South would not experience the much-needed development it deserves.

The Regional House of Chiefs called on all people benefiting from the clashes, being it chiefs and political actors, to stop immediately as there are no lasting gains to achieve, as violence has never been a positive means to an end.

It also appealed to the parties and their Supporters that they should remain calm and immediately cease any reprisal attacks which have already recorded unfortunate deaths in the Area.

Again, the Regional House of Chiefs advised all residents of Nkwanta being its chiefs, indigenes, and settlers to allow peace to reign in the town.

The House recommended to all residents to see the next-door neighbor as a brother, sister, cousin, mother, father, uncle, auntie, and grandparent.

