TUCEE launches skills, mental health project to integrate PWDs in society

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA – TUCEE organisation, an educational and counselling NGO based in Ghana, has launched a skill and mental health project for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to integrate them better in the society

The initiative, called the BADA project, was conceived because of a recent community engagement by the organisation in the Ga rural communities and Somanya township, which sought to enhance the mental health of PWDs.

During the engagement, the organisation observed pertinent issues such as loneliness, sexual abuse, and poverty-induced trauma among persons particularly those confined to their homes.

In response to this challenge, the TUCEE Organisation designed a training programme that gave a comprehensive set of skills that empowered PWDs.

The skills include bead making, wig making, soap making, sewing, basic computer skills, videography, photography, counselling training, and mental health support services.

Dr. Cecilia Tutu-Danquah, Founder of the TUCEE organisation, said the project was not limited to skill acquisition but also aimed at making meaningful contributions to the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 3.

“We did research, we identified that individuals living with disabilities, especially those who are left at home, are taken undue advantage of. Some go through sexual abuse, defilement amongst others,” she said.

Dr Tutu-Danquah said: “We have come in to build their mental health and also give them skills to take away isolation and to give them livelihood.’

The Sustainable Development Goal one dwells on no poverty before 2030, while the goal three dwells on good health and well-being.

As the Principal of the TUCEE Institute, she said the BADA project’s priority areas were skills provision and mental health services for the attainment of the two SDG goals.

She advocated more support from voluntary facilitators to help train PWDs including financial support for the project.

The event was attended by individuals from faith-based organisations, chieftaincy institutions, professional bodies, other social care facilitators, and beneficiaries.

Nana Appeaa Sarpomaa Kumankuma, the Queen Mother of Akyem-Dwenase, said the isolation of PWDs made them vulnerable and the skills provided them could help reduce their poverty levels

Nana Kwame Asante, a facilitator in charge of counselling and mental health services, said the BADA project was not limited to the acquisition of skills only but also eliminated low self-esteem among PWDs.

