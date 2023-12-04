NHIA organises float to educate public on benefits of MyNHIS Application  

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Dec. 04, GNA- The Greater Accra Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has taken MyNHIS application to the public via a float through some principal streets in Accra.

Staff of the authority during the float educated the public on the benefits of the use of the NHIS application.

The staff also went through the streets of Lapaz, Abeka, Fadama, Darkoman- Nyamekye among other suburbs within Accra.

Speaking to journalists, Madam Patience Danquah, the Acting Regional Director, NHIA, Greater Accra Region, said MyNHIS App had come with convenience in terms of renewal of NHIS Cards that had been synchronised with the Ghana National Card.

Madam Danquah said the float formed part of the NHIA’s 20th anniversary celebrations of the Authority’s, which encompassed education and sensitisation of the public about the NHIS App.

She said the new application has come to facilitate the renewal of NHIS cards.

The new application could be used for new registration of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) adding that people could sit in the comfort of their homes, shops or offices, you didn’t need to come to have various district offices.

“If you have a Smartphone, all that you need to do is to download the NHIS App with your Ghana Card and then you get a prompt and you go ahead and do the registration.

You get a Digitised Card. In this case, you have your card on your phone, and you can access healthcare with your card, so you don’t need to hold a card physically around.

All you must do when you want to go to the hospital is pick up your phone and with the help of the digitised card you can access health care,” she explained.

The Acting Greater Accra Regional Director said the NHIS App saved time and the risk of travelling from homes to the various offices of the NHIA adding that person could not lose their card physically because they had a Virtual or digitised card on their phone or was linked with the Ghana Card.

“So, you can go to the hospital with your Ghana Card.

She said with the digitised card, “whenever your phone gets lost, your Ghana Card can be used at the hospital to retrieve the ID number to allow a patient to access health care.”

Rev. Mrs Richjoyce Naa Dede Armah, the Okaikwei District Public Relations Manager, NHIA said the MyNHIS App could be used to renew for up to 10 people who had Ghana Cards.

She said the App was also able to identify various clinics and Hospitals where NHIS Cards were accepted and various pharmacies and appealed to Ghanaians to enroll on the NHIS to access health services with convenience.

Bernard Nii Okaijah Okai, a Public Relations Officer at the Adentan District Office, urged the public to download the MyNHIS App on Play Store or App Store to acquire a Virtual Card, which could be used in various health facilities.

GNA

