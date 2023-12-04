Centre for National Culture, GH Media, kicks off December Fest with a float 

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, Dec. 4, GNA the Centre for National Culture, Tema Metropolitan Office, in collaboration with GH Media Schools, has begun activities for the maiden edition of December Fest with a float in Tema.

The organisers and participants walked through the principal streets of the Tema Metropolis amidst drumming and dancing with a brass band team and the escort of the police.

The three-hour float started from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly through Republic Street in Communities 1, 7, and 8, and ended at T-Havanna in Community 9.

This year’s celebration of December Fest is on the theme “Fostering Unity through Culture and Tourism.”

Ms. Sandra Boison, the Director of Culture and Creative Arts, Centre for National Culture, Tema Metro Office, stated in an interview with Ghana News Agency that the float was to create awareness about the festival ‘December Fest’ for the people in the metropolis to patronise.

She said the organisers of the programme had to plan this within the shortest period, but their expectations for the float had been met.

Ms. Boison added that it was the maiden edition of December Fest and was difficult to convince people that it had future prospect, and hoped next year would be a bigger with the support of Cooperate Ghana.

She said the mobilisation of sponsorships for the programme was tough because the organising committee came together to plan it shortly and acknowledged the CEO of Gh Media Schools for his tremendous support for the programme, and called on philanthropists to come on board next year for the programme.

She also thanked the Mayor of Tema for his encouragement towards the team to go all out to organise this programme and appreciated the Tema Tourism Development Committee for their immense support, the Ghana Police, Tema General Hospital for the health screening as a side attraction, and the National Ambulance Team for their key roles played during the event.

