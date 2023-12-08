Kweku Flick releases captivating video for ‘Praise’ single featuring Rocky Dawuni

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA – Ghanaian music gem Kweku Flick has dropped visuals for his explosive new single ‘Praise’ which features three-time Grammy-nominated artiste Rocky Dawuni.

The ‘Praise’ song, produced by Ghanaian Stallion and mastered by Apya, has been making waves since its release last week, and Kweku Flick has followed it up with an entrancing video.

The music video directed by Kojo Myles is startling, coupled with the scenes of Ghana’s coastal areas, mountains, and the lifestyle of its people.

Rocky Dawuni makes a cameo in the music video, with some astounding vocals and artistic craftsmanship.

The newly released video captures some interesting expressions of the African Rasta culture and could be a contender for the video of the year award.

Kweku Flick, who is often regarded as Ghana’s King of Melodies, has over the years dazzled music lovers with his unique versatility and has numerous hot songs to his credit, including “Money,” “High,” “Awake,” and “Rastaman,” among others.

Video here: https://youtu.be/1GigO2DJ6Go?si=etL1NHoXTjK2u-ze

GNA

