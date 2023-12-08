 Snake show thrills exhibitors, patrons at Volta Fair 2023 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Ho, Dec. 08, GNA – A display of various snakes at the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, pulled out exhibitors from their various stands as well as patrons, who were at the event ground.

The display occurred when the Afadzato South District took its turn during the District Day which gave opportunities to all the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to showcase their districts.

Mr Safui Gado aka “Zim’aziwo” in-charge of the Snake Village located at Liati Soba in the District said there existed a relationship between human beings and snakes.

He said snakes had behaviours that human beings needed to learn to prevent them from being harmed.

Some spectators including the Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), Mr. Augustus Awity had the snakes wrapped around their necks in a game of hearts.

Mr. Awity said the display had given him the opportunity to experience the adventure though scary mustered the courage to go through the experience.

He noted that he had heard a lot about the snake village while calling on all to explore the opportunities available in the Municipal and District Assemblies in the region.

