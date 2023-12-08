US Ambassador graces Volta Fair, commends stakeholders

By Samuel Akumatey,

Ho, Dec. 08, GNA – Madam Virginia Evelyn Palmer, The US Ambassador to Ghana has paid a visit to the ongoing Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho.

She was in the company of Lieutenant Colonel Ulc Maduka, US Defence Attache to Ghana, Togo, and Benin, and was received by the Regional Minister at the Ho Airport when she touched down at about 1000 hours.

The Ambassador commended the fair initiative and said it held enormous potential for the country.

She promised to promote the Region among US investors.

Madam Palmer further commended leadership of the region for the initiative, and for the private sector as front rollers, saying, “the AGI’s involvement is impressive and that’s how it should be done.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the AGI in the Easter, Volta and Oti Regions, thanked the US for supporting young women entrepreneurs and expressed “hope to build bonds of friendship with Ghana”.

The US Ambassador met with heads of Ghana’s sports authorities before honouring a sports development summit that formed part of the fair.

She mentioned how “so many” Ghanaian professional footballers flourished in the US, and that a professional sports liaison at the Visa section of the embassy to facilitate their exploits.

At the fairgrounds, she had a brief roundtable with young entrepreneurs in the Region, and said she was pleased with their sense of common cause.

The Ambassador noted how access to credit was a major concern for the youngest entrepreneurs she engaged with and would readily help some American support.

She mentioned to them the US Academy of Young Women Entrepreneurs, and the Young Africa Initiative, and asked them to “demonstrate leadership and community support to distinguish themselves to benefit.

“Good luck with what you are doing the US is really interested in your success,” she said.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, thanked the top diplomat for the visit, and said the fair initiative sought to support young entrepreneurs most importantly.

The Ambassador was shown round the stands at the Fair, during which she encouraged the exhibitors and made some purchases including local colour woven cloth, and indigenous coffee, Ziavitutui.

Owners of the various stands she called at would also offer her gifts.

The Ambassador had earlier met with security heads in the Region and departed for Accra after visiting the Fair.

