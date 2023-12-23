Education Ministry PRO files nomination to contest Asante Akim North Constituency  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Agogo (Ash), Dec. 23, GNA – Mr Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry Education, has filed his nomination forms to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Asante Akim North Constituency.

Mr Frimpong, who addressed the press after filing the forms, said the constituents needed to unite behind the Party to be able to break the eight.

It was, therefore, one of his patriotic duties to lead the party to unite and bring the needed development to the area, he said.

“This is a call for development which will be anchored on progress; at this critical time where the NPP needs to break the eight, I need to stand and unite my people to achieve this vision.”

Mr Kwarteng observed that there had been a systemic apathy looking at the voter trend, citing the numbers of votes between 2020 and 2016 and said the NPP votes in the constituency had declined.

He said this called for immediate action to correct the trend.

In all, five people are vying for the parliamentary slot in the Asante Akim North constituency.

They are Mr Andy Appiah Kubi – incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong – the PRO Ministry of Education and Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong – Office of the Vice President.

The others are Mr Stephen Obeng Saka – Businessman and Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang – a former MP for the area.

GNA

